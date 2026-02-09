Trending topics:
Mike Macdonald makes something clear about Sam Darnold after Seahawks win Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks, led by head coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, defeated the New England Patriots to capture Super Bowl LX.

By Matías Persuh

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesSam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Hours continue to pass, but the celebration still hasn’t died down. The Seattle Seahawks were crowned NFL champions after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, lifting the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. When many doubted him, Sam Darnold delivered a standout performance this season, and head coach Mike Macdonald offered a strong show of support that defined this championship run.

The quarterback’s career in this league got off to a turbulent start, failing to meet early expectations. Stops with the Jets, Panthers, then the 49ers followed, before he slowly began to rebuild his game upon arriving in Minnesota with the Vikings. Macdonald knew Darnold had something special inside him — something that could ultimately lead him to greatness.

“Sam doesn’t care about the obstacles,” the HC said to the press. Everybody’s made a narrative about this guy. They have tried to put a story and a label on who he is as a person, who he is as a quarterback. He does not care. He’s the same guy every day since he showed up.

“He’s so steadfast, he’s a great teammate, his teammates love him. All he’s done since he’s walked in the door is be a tremendous player on our football team and a tremendous leader who’s the same every day. That’s who he is and that’s how we need to talk about him moving forward.”

Mike Macdonald with Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks.

Darnold’s epic season in Seattle

In his standout 2025 debut season with the Seattle Seahawks, Sam Darnold proved to be the missing piece for the team’s offense, leading them to a dominant 14–3 record.

The veteran quarterback amassed an impressive 4,048 passing yards and threw 25 touchdowns, effectively silencing critics who doubted his consistency. Despite recording 14 interceptions, Darnold maintained a solid 55.6 QBR, demonstrating his ability to keep the chains moving and elevate Seattle to the top of the NFC West.

First ring for Sam Darnold

In a historic night for Seattle, Darnold silenced the skeptics by leading the Seahawks to a thrilling 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots on the game’s biggest stage.

After years of perseverance, the veteran quarterback finally reached the summit of the NFL, lifting his first Super Bowl at 28, and cementing his legacy with a performance for the ages.

Matías Persuh
