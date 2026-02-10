Former NY Yankees star weighs in on Kyle Tucker’s record Dodgers deal

After winning a second straight World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to contracts that made headlines. Díaz agreed to a three-year, $69 million deal, setting the record for the highest average annual value (AAV) for a relief pitcher. About a month later, Tucker signed a four-year, $240 million contract, breaking the MLB record for AAV at $57.1 million.

Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez has a unique perspective on the Dodgers’ spending spree. Having played for teams that consistently topped payroll charts, Rodriguez told Sportico that criticizing Tucker or the Dodgers would be unfair.

“I’m thrilled for Tucker. Anytime players work hard, they have a short window to make their money. And I’m very happy for Tucker,” Rodriguez said. “Listen, it would be so hypocritical for me to dog the Los Angeles Dodgers when I played for the New York Yankees and we were spending more money than anybody.”

Can the Dodgers handle the pressure of record-breaking contracts?

Rodriguez noted that when teams spend heavily and succeed, it sets an example. “When a team does well, Mark Walter and Todd Boehly, they’ve done a phenomenal job. In many ways, they’ve been role models for my partner Marc Lore to do all the right things. The fans follow, the winning follows and everything else falls out.“

Alex Rodriguez answers question in a press conference.

He also reflected on his own history with mega contracts, starting with his 10-year, $252 million deal with the Texas Rangers in 2000, which was the richest in sports at the time. Later, Rodriguez opted out and signed a 10-year, $275 million contract with the Yankees, another MLB record.

How do deferred salaries affect perceptions?

Rodriguez explained that structuring deals with deferred salary is common and fully within the collective bargaining agreement. “It’s a strategy that’s been used for years. Teams plan their finances and the players get their money in a structured way. There’s nothing unfair about it.”

