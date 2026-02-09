Sam Darnold’s teammate revealed key aspect that helped Seahawks beat Patriots in Super Bowl LX

The good ol’ trick of film study was one of the main reasons why the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. One of Sam Darnold teammates just revealed a key part of gameplanning.

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon was amazing during the Super Bowl game. He later revealed the Patriots had a tell, and that helped the defense prepare for what was coming.

“I knew what was going on,” Witherspoon said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We had a good tell on what they like to do and how they like to play and how they were going to attack us.” He then went further. “We had a tell on their guards and their tackles, how they like to set, they’re going to overset on certain rushes, they’re going to fall for certain moves any time a group of guys get after them, and today I think we did that,”

Patriots must be fuming

Losing the Super Bowl is hard, but for some, it’s harder. It was reported how a Patriots player didn’t even give interviews postgame. However, one person must be going ballistic after reading what Witherspoon said, and that’s Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots

McDaniels is regarded as one of the best OCs of all time, and he is known for his eye for detail. His expertise on adapting and adjusting mid-game rely on him solving the puzzle of the opposing defense. Watching how he was absolutely dominated by the Seahawks defense because of a detail they caught must burn McDaniels’ inside out. He lost at the game he is best.

Seahawks have a ‘Mamba Mentality’

The Mamba Mentality was made famous by NBA superstar, the late great Kobe Bryant. This meant it’s full gas, all game, no break. Witherspoon admitted that in the middle of the Super Bowl LX celebration, they were still holding each other accountable for the two fourth-quarter the team allowed.

It’s clear this team wants to win, but it wants to be absolutely elite while doing it. The players will celebrate victories. But, they are also on the lookout as to how and where they can improve for the next time. That’s how champions are built.