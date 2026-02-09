Seahawks star slams Rams WR Puka Nacua for attacking Sam Darnold following Super Bowl LX win

After the Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX, a Sam Darnold teammate took a break from celebrating to slam rival Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who mocked the quarterback.

Ernest Jones IV, who is now a two-time Super Bowl winner, took notice that Rams wideout Puka Nacua tweeted “Sam Darnold” followed by laughing emojis late in the Super Bowl. Jones didn’t like this and retaliated after the game quoting Nacua’s post with a “Ain’t you at home. Goofy a–.“

It’s not the first time Jones comes out to defend Darnold. After Darnold threw four picks in Week 11 against the Rams, Jones took time to defend the now-Super Bowl-winning quarterback. “Sam’s been balling,” Jones said. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game, Sam’s had us in every f—— game. So for him to sit there and say, ‘That’s my fault,’ no it’s not… He’s our quarterback. We’ve got his back, and if you’ve got anything to say, quite frankly, f— you.”

Jones himself had a great Super Bowl LX outing

The fact is Ernest Jones balled out against the Patriots and he didn’t even know. Jones appeared on ESPN postgame, and when the broadcast told him he had 11 tackles, his reaction was priceless, as you can see below.

Johnson played all defensive snaps, and he was fantastic all game. However, this spans throughout the year. Jones led the team with 125 total tackles and also had five interceptions, which puts him second-best in the NFL despite him being a linebacker. Not only that, but he led the NFL in interceptions yards with 150.

Jones is feuding with a former teammate of his

Puka Nacua and Ernest Jones actually played with each other. Jones earned his first Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021. However, he played with Nacua in the 2023 season. Nacua led the team in receiving yards and Jones led the Rams in tackles that season. However, it seems like they are not in great terms now.

Jones ultimately had the last laugh in this feud. He won a Super Bowl before Nacua got to the Rams, left, eliminated Nacua this year and then won the Super Bowl after leaving Nacua’s team.