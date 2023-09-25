The Miami Dolphins stole the show in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The offense led by Tua Tagovailoa was merciless against the Denver Broncos, putting 70 points past Russell Wilson and company.

That commanding performance set a franchise record for the most points scored in a game, and football fans will remember this game for years. However, the Fins missed out on an opportunity to write even bigger history at the Hard Rock Stadium.

With little time left on the clock, Miami had the chance to look for a field goal and therefore set the single-game scoring record by an NFL team. In his post-game press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel explained the decision to kneel.

Mike McDaniel says Dolphins want to keep ‘good karma’

“It’s not really what I’m about,” McDaniel said, via Omar Kelly. “I will be fine getting second guessed by turning down NFL records. I’m very okay with the decision. The leaders of the team supported it. The captains supported it. That’s not the way you wanna get the record. That’s called karma and I wanna keep good karma with the Miami Dolphins.”

That’s a fair reason, and also one that speaks volumes about McDaniel’s sportsmanship. The Dolphins could’ve achieved a historic feat on Sunday, but their goal is to go after bigger things.

Which team holds the NFL record for most points in a game?

The Washington Redskins (now Commanders) set the record for most points scored by a single team in an NFL game in 1966, when they produced 72 points against the New York Giants.