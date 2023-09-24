The Miami Dolphins are currently one of the best teams in the entire NFL, and the Denver Broncos were witnesses of it. After scoring 70 points against the AFC West franchise, Tua Tagovailoa admitted that they are not really interested in humiliating teams.

Week 3 of the 2023 season was the worst nightmare the Broncos have had recently. They flew to Miami to face the Dolphins, probably the best team in the entire league nowadays.

It was not going to be an easy game for Denver, but what they faced surpassed their expectations. Miami scored 70 points against Sean Payton’s team, with an incredible performance by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Broncos 20-70 Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa says they didn’t want to humiliate Denver

To say that the Dolphins had no trouble defeating the Broncos wouldn’t do justice to their performance. Miami scored 10 touchdowns against the AFC West team, showcasing their formidable offense.

At the end of the game, with the score 20-70, Miami had one last chance to increase the score. They could have attempted a field goal to achieve the NFL scoring record, but they preferred to put a knee on the field instead.

“We’re not trying to humiliate teams,” Tua Tagovailoa said when questioned about why they didn’t go for the field goal attempt. “To score 70 speaks volumes for our offense. It was very professional of Mike (McDaniel) to not go for the record,” running back Raheem Mostert added.

What’s the NFL record for most points in a game?

In 1966, the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) scored 72 points against the New York Giants. A field goal could have given the Dolphins that record,