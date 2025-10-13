Mike McDaniel speaks out after Tua Tagovailoa’s controversial comments following the Dolphins’ loss

The NFL season has been completely disappointing for the Miami Dolphins—not only from a statistical standpoint but also in terms of the team’s performance on the field. Following the loss to the Chargers, Tua Tagovailoa pointed fingers at some of his teammates in postgame comments, prompting head coach Mike McDaniel to respond publicly.

It’s clear that when things don’t go as planned on the field, frustration often carries over into the locker room. Evidently, the Dolphins are no exception in this case.

After hearing Tua’s comments — in which the quarterback claimed that some of his teammates have been late for player-led meetings recently — McDaniel expressed his disapproval to the media, stating that Tagovailoa should have kept those remarks in-house.

“After a loss as the franchise QB, that’s not the forum to displace that. I think he knows that now. There was no ill intention. But a misguided representation of player-orchestrated film sessions,” the HC said via @CameronWolfe.

The only thing clear right now in South Beach is that the atmosphere is far from ideal. And if certain issues aren’t addressed soon, it’s unlikely that results on the field will improve anytime soon.

Begin to save the season

For the Miami Dolphins, the 2025 season is quickly turning into a nightmare, but the journey to redemption must start immediately on the road in Week 7 against the struggling Cleveland Browns.

At 1-5, Miami is facing a crisis point, and while the team’s offense has shown glimpses of its high-octane potential, the inability to close out games has been a crippling issue. This matchup against a fellow underperforming 1-5 squad is a crucial inflection point; it’s a chance to stop the bleeding, restore confidence, and prove that the talented roster hasn’t completely checked out.

A decisive win in Cleveland isn’t just about the final score—it’s about demonstrating the grit and focus needed to salvage a campaign before the season collapses completely.

Dolphins upcoming games