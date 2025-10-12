Tua Tagovailoa issues clear message to Dolphins after 1-5 start, throws some teammates under the bus

Desperate times require desperate measures. Tua Tagovailoa may believe just that as he issued a bold wake-up call to his teammates after the Miami Dolphins fell to a 1-5 pit in the 2025 NFL season. Following Week 6’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the quarterback in South Beach dropped a blunt statement.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins keep finding new ways to lose in heartbreaking fashion. After falling 29-27 to the Chargers, the former fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has apparently had enough of some of his teammates. Tagovailoa made his feelings crystal clear with a concise message—and a public warning shot at his fellow Phins.

“We got to continue to stay together,” Tagovailoa admitted after the loss at home in Week 6, per Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. According to Palm Beach Post reporter Joe Schad, Tua admitted some players have been late for player-led meetings recently.

Here we go again

There’s no need to sugarcoat it—the Miami Dolphins are a total trainwreck. From the brass to the last player on the depth chart, nothing seems to go the Phins’ way. You can lean on luck to win one or two games in the NFL, but luck must be helped along by effort and hard work. Miami appears lack both right now.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins.

Holding a players-only meeting just one week into the campaign was a sign of the trouble ahead for the Dolphins—but even that might have been underestimated. Now, Tagovailoa is hoping more player-led meetings can do the trick, but it seems the locker room has its own ideas. While Tagovailoa assures players have been late for meetings, defensive leader Jordyn Brooks refused to chime in on the topic.

“Jordyn Brooks declines comment on if he’s seen Dolphins players late or missing player-led meetings,” as reported by Joe Schad on X (formerly Twitter).

Drowning in a glass of water

One might think being late for meetings is the least of concerns when the team can’t keep a lead against any team in the league. Miami’s lone victory was against the only win-less side in the NFL (the New York Jets). Still, after the defeat to the Chargers, most of the leaders in the organization opted to make a bigger story about the player-led meetings than it should be.

“Player-led meetings are extra, outside of what I demand. It sounds like there was something on [Tua’s] mind. That’s the way to lead,” Mike McDaniel told media after the game. “We’ve opened the air and been clear on how we hold people accountable.”

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins reacts.

Call it old-school, but most fans in Miami would much rather see their leaders show up in the biggest moments on Sundays. Tagovailoa’s three interceptions against the Chargers—his third 3-INT game since signing a four-year, $212.4 million deal with the Dolphins in July 2024—are far from what the fanbase in America’s Playground would call leadership.

When it rains, it pours

In a place known for its beautiful beaches and year-round sunny days, Miami has yet to see the sun come out in the 2025 NFL season. If anything, it seems the storm is only approaching the 305. Fans can’t help but wonder when will things finally change. The way it’s looking, that won’t occur unless drastic measures are taken.

