Mike Tomlin receives emotional message from Aaron Rodgers’ teammate after head coach decided to part ways with Steelers in 2026

Mason Rudolph, who served as Aaron Rodgers’ backup in 2025, posted an emotional message on social media to say goodbye to Mike Tomlin after the coach confirmed his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“William & Mary’s finest. Nineteen seasons, 200 wins, two Super Bowl appearances and a Lombardi trophy at age 36. A gold jacket career by any measure. Despite coaching thousands of players, you made time for real conversations with all of us. You cared enough to ask about our parents, grandparents, girlfriends, wives, and so many more. Practice squad, or starter, it never mattered to you.”

Rudolph was drafted in 2018 by Tomlin after a great college football career at Oklahoma State. He appeared to be on track to become Ben Roethlisberger’s successor, but never managed to establish himself as a star. In 2024, he tried his luck with the Tennessee Titans and, after failing to secure the QB1 role there, returned to Pittsburgh, where he became close friends with Aaron Rodgers while sharing the locker room.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin leaves Steelers for 2026

For personal reasons, Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While many reports suggest he could become a TV analyst, it is also possible that he decides to take a year off.

The blow to the locker room was devastating. A few weeks ago, Mike DeFabo confirmed that several players, including Rodgers, cried during the final team meeting and apologized for having let Tomlin down in the pursuit of a Super Bowl. Rudolph was one of those voices who fondly remembered the head coach.

Advertisement

“You drafted me, taught me, challenged me, stayed patient with me, celebrated with me, and most importantly, you kept the same positive energy, win or lose, and never blinked. You were the unwavering rock for our team and it was a privilege to call you my head coach for seven seasons. I will miss our constant banter, your witty one-liners, and the Denzel Washington-like swagger you carried on Sundays. To the biggest, baddest, most boisterous personality I will likely ever know, thank you, Mike T.”

Advertisement

see also Steelers issue strong warning to entire NFL after Mike Tomlin decided to part ways with Pittsburgh in 2026

Is Mike Tomlin retiring?

At the moment, it is unknown whether Mike Tomlin will retire from football or not. What is certain is that he will not be a head coach in the NFL in 2026, as all vacancies have already been filled. However, for 2027, if Tomlin decides to return, he would be the most sought-after name in the league.