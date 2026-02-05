Steelers add two key names for 2026 after Mike Tomlin’s exit

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sign Eric Simonelli as part of their staff for 2026. According to a report by Matt Zenitz, Mike McCarthy continues adding several names following the departure of Mike Tomlin.

“The Steelers are expected to hire TCU assistant linebackers coach Eric Simonelli, a source tells CBS Sports Before TCU, he worked under Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys as a quality control coach/head coach assistant. Now expected to join McCarthy’s staff in Pittsburgh. Simonelli is expected to be an offensive quality control coach with the Steelers, per a source.”

McCarthy has greatly expanded the coaching staff compared to Tomlin’s era, but the big question remains who will be the quarterback for 2026. Although the head coach has hinted that Aaron Rodgers might return, nothing is guaranteed.

Steelers keep adding names for 2026

In addition, a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS confirmed that the Pittsburgh Steelers will also hire Derius Swinton II. “The Steelers are expected to hire Derius Swinton II as a senior special teams assistant coach, source tells CBS. Swinton heads to Pittsburgh after 3 seasons in Las Vegas with 3 different coaches.”

Did Mike Tomlin leave the Steelers?

Yes. Mike Tomlin left the Steelers, believing that his cycle with the team had ended after 19 seasons. It is very important to clarify that he was not fired and that the decision was entirely made by the head coach.

