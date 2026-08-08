Mike Tomlin compares Steelers situation to NY Knicks

Mike Tomlin knows exactly what it takes to coach the Steelers under pressure.

Mike Tomlin knows better than most what it means to coach the Steelers under enormous expectations. After 19 seasons in Pittsburgh, the former head coach is now watching his old team from the NBC broadcast booth and offering a different perspective on what awaits Mike McCarthy in 2026.

The Steelers enter the season with a new head coach after moving on from Tomlin and hiring McCarthy. That transition comes with significant pressure, particularly because they have gone through a long playoff drought struggling to turn regular-season success into postseason victories.

With Aaron Rodgers leading the offense and a talented defense expected to carry much of the team’s identity, expectations are already high. The question is whether Pittsburgh should consider anything short of an AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl appearance a disappointment.

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What does Mike Tomlin expect from the Steelers in 2026?

Mike Tomlin compared McCarthy’s situation to what recently happened with the New York Knicks, who ended a championship drought dating back to 1973. He also pointed to the Buffalo Bills as another example of a team that has repeatedly reached the postseason without reaching the ultimate destination.

“It’s a little bit like the Knicks with these guys in particular. In Buffalo as well, right? When you’re running knee-deep into the playoffs, but you don’t get to your desired destination, there is some expectations that come with transition. So, certainly he’s got a little bit of that (McCarthy), but Mike has been around before. I’m more interested in how Joe Brady handles that.”

Tomlin’s comments suggest that McCarthy will inherit a team where simply making the playoffs may no longer be enough. Pittsburgh’s expectations are tied to the desire to make a deep postseason run, especially after years of falling short when the stakes become highest.

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Mike McCarthy faces major expectations with Steelers

Mike McCarthy is no stranger to pressure. He has already coached in demanding NFL environments like the Dallas Cowboys and Packers. McCarthy understands what it takes to lead a team with championship expectations. That experience could help him navigate Pittsburgh’s transition.

With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and the Steelers looking to maximize their veteran roster, McCarthy’s ability to build an effective offensive system could ultimately determine how far Pittsburgh will goe.

The Steelers have spent years searching for consistency on offense while trying to remain competitive in the AFC. In 2026, that margin for error may be smaller than ever.

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For McCarthy, the challenge is clear: Pittsburgh will expect more than simply another playoff appearance. The Steelers want to finally turn their playoff presence into a legitimate championship run.