Mike Tomlin could leave the Steelers at the end of the season

Death, taxes, and Mike Tomlin leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a non-losing season. That’s been the way things have gone in the National Football League for the past 17 years.

Tomlin has made it to the Super Bowl twice as a head coach, winning one. And while the results haven’t been the best as of late, he has lacked a competent quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s decline.

He’s one of the most respected coaches in the game. Nonetheless, there have been some rumblings about his future, both in the league and with the organization.

Mike Tomlin Could Take Some Time Off

That’s why Adam Schefter of ESPN believes it wouldn’t be shocking to see him taking a sabbatical, just like Sean Payton did. He has one year left in his contract, and he’s pretty much in control of his destiny because the team won’t fire him:

“They’re not firing Mike Tomlin. But here’s the thing that’s interesting. He’s got a year left on his contract,” Schefter reported. “And there’s some people around the league who believe that Mike Tomlin could decide eventually to take some time off, like Sean Payton did. Maybe take a year off. We’ll see if that’s something that’s on his mind. We’re leaning safe, but Mike Tomlin gets to dictate what happens here, not the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Schefter also thinks that Tomlin could become a sought-after asset around the league if there’s a feeling that he’s available. Again, the Steelers won’t fire him, but maybe they could trade him:

“They’re not firing him. He’s staying on. But he’s staying on if he wants to,” Schefter continued. “If he decides that he’d like to walk, well that’s a different subject. And maybe there’s a team out there — he’s from Washington, his wife loves Los Angeles, maybe one of them wants to lob a call into the Steelers.”

Not many teams can brag about having a coach like Mike Tomlin, and letting him go could be a blatant mistake. Then again, this is a stressful job that wears you out, and he’s earned every right to get a breather if he so chooses.