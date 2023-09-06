Mike Tomlin is one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL. During his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he has achieved 16 consecutive winning seasons. Just an impressive feat.

However, after seven years without a victory in the playoffs, Tomlin knows it’s time to take the next step. After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Kenny Pickett era is the future.

The first step in that quest for the Steelers is a spectacular showdown against the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy. Of course, the big topic during the week has been Nick Bosa and Tomlin got real about it.

Steelers vs 49ers: Mike Tomlin expects Nick Bosa to play at Pittsburgh

Two of the most important franchises in NFL history will clash when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. It’s probably the most anticipated matchup of Week 1.

However, what should have been a sensational duel between star defensive players like T.J. Watt and Nick Bosa, might not become a reality as the 49ers defensive end is still on holdout looking for a massive contract.

Though all signs point out Bosa won’t be there, Mike Tomlin is not buying it. “We are preparing for Bosa. It is prudent for us to assume that he’s going to be there and prepare in that vein as opposed to be surprised.”

In 2021, the Steelers had a similar situation with Watt and, in the end, they solved it just before the start of the season with a historic four-year, $112 million contract.

“We got a deal done at the 11th hour. He showed up in the stadium and he was T.J. Watt that day. That’s what those guys do. They show up and they are who they are. So we expect him (Nick Bosa) to be there as a prudent approach to take. If he’s going to be there, we know the type of player that he intends on being and so that’s something to be dealt with.”