Mike Tomlin reveals intriguing Aaron Rodgers’ theory after parting ways with Steelers

Mike Tomlin has offered an intriguing theory about Aaron Rodgers and what might have happened if he had remained the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach for the 2026 season. After stepping away from the franchise following 19 seasons, Tomlin is now watching the Steelers from a completely different perspective, but his relationship with Rodgers gives him a unique insight into the veteran quarterback’s mindset.

Rodgers ultimately decided to return to Pittsburgh for another season, this time under new head coach Mike McCarthy. The decision came after the quarterback acknowledged there had been uncertainty about whether he would continue playing, before eventually signing a one-year deal with the Steelers. Rodgers also confirmed that 2026 would be his final NFL season.

Because Mike Tomlin spent an entire season working with Rodgers in 2025, Dan Patrick asked him whether the quarterback would have returned if Tomlin had remained in charge. Tomlin’s answer was particularly interesting because he believes Rodgers’ decision was driven by something deeper than his relationship with any particular coach: his love for the game itself.

Advertisement

Would Aaron Rodgers have returned if Mike Tomlin stayed in Pittsburgh?

During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Mike Tomlin explained that he believes Aaron Rodgers would have strongly considered returning even if the Steelers had never made a coaching change. According to Tomlin, the veteran quarterback embraced not only playing on Sundays but also the meetings, preparation and development that come with being part of an NFL team.

“I believe he would have. Just spending twelve months with Aaron, man, this guy has a love affair with football and all components of it. The process, meetings, team development. He loved training camp last year. Not a lot of guys enjoy training camp settings the way I watched him enjoy.”

Tomlin’s observation is notable because Rodgers’ return was far from guaranteed during the offseason. The quarterback later explained that he had serious conversations with McCarthy and Steelers general manager Omar Khan before deciding that he wanted to play another season. That ultimately led to Rodgers returning to Pittsburgh despite Tomlin no longer being on the sideline.

Advertisement

Tomlin went even further, suggesting that Rodgers’ physical condition and his passion for football would have made him seriously consider another season regardless of who was coaching the Steelers. His belief is based on what he saw from Rodgers throughout their time together, rather than simply speculation about what might have happened.

“I just think he’s built for it. He’s healthy. He’s certainly capable. So, I think that he would have strongly considered it regardless of circumstance. That’s just my gut feeling.”

There is an interesting irony to Tomlin’s comments. While the Steelers ultimately hired McCarthy and Rodgers returned for another season, Tomlin believes the quarterback’s decision was less about the coaching change and more about his own desire to continue playing. Rodgers has already stated that 2026 will be his final NFL season, making this the last chapter of his career.