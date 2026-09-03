Mike Tomlin believes Steelers can win Super Bowl in 2026 with Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy

Mike Tomlin thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers have what it takes to win the Super Bowl in 2026.

Mike Tomlin may no longer be on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ sideline as head coach, but he still has plenty of confidence in his former team heading into the 2026 NFL season.

Now working as an NBC analyst, Tomlin appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and was asked whether he believes the Steelers can actually win the Super Bowl this season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and Mike McCarthy taking over as head coach.

“I certainly do. I think that’s the only reason Aaron comes back. He believes it, I believe it. I don’t think he comes back if he doesn’t believe that. I think they got the bones of having a good unit at all three phases.”

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Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

Mike Tomlin believes the Steelers can win the Super Bowl. Tomlin pointed to Rodgers’ decision to return as one of the biggest reasons he thinks Pittsburgh should have legitimate championship aspirations.

The Steelers are entering a new chapter after Tomlin’s departure and McCarthy’s arrival as his replacement. Rodgers, meanwhile, is back for another season in Pittsburgh, giving the franchise a veteran quarterback with championship experience in his official last dance.

For Tomlin, Rodgers’ decision to return is more than simply a commitment to another NFL season. He believes the veteran quarterback returned because he genuinely thinks Pittsburgh has a chance to compete for the Lombardi Trophy. And Tomlin appears to share that belief.

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Steelers could be the NFL’s 2026 dark horse

Mike Tomlin acknowledged that the Steelers are not receiving the same level of attention as some of the other teams considered among the top Super Bowl contenders. That, however, could ultimately work in Pittsburgh’s favor.

“Certainly, they’re probably not being talked about in the ways that some others are being talked about, but that can be a good motivator and a catalyst for them as well. I think they got high expectations, and I think they should have high expectations.”