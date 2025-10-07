Mike Tomlin sends bold admission on Dillon Gabriel ahead of game between Browns and Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have entered a new chapter with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who took over the starting job in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. His performance didn’t go unnoticed, even by Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who will face him next Sunday.

Despite the Browns’ 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Gabriel flashed his potential by completing 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. His next opponent will be none other than Aaron Rodgers, one of the most veteran quarterbacks in the league.

Tomlin praised Gabriel’s ability to process information quickly, analyzing both his potential and his future despite being an occasional opponent. The Steelers’ head coach highlighted the early experiences of the Browns’ young key player this season.

Tomlin’s admission about Gabriel

“He is a rookie new to American football, but this guy’s thrown the football around a lot. He’s older and more experienced than most rookies. I think timely processing is his superpower, and I think his experience and that superpower have been on display,” Tomlin admitted about Gabriel during his usual Tuesday press conference.

“Those are some of the central reasons why they went to him. He’s able to function with fluidity in an effort to minimize negativity when passing. He’s 25 years old. Hawaii native. He’s a year older than Nick Herbig, to put it in perspective,” Steelers head coach Tomlin expanded.

Gabriel’s potential

Gabriel is proving his worth with the Browns, who have now confirmed him as their definitive starter following Joe Flacco’s move to the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie’s background speaks for itself. He amassed more than 18,000 passing yards and 155 touchdowns during his collegiate career, in addition to surpassing 10,000 passing yards in high school.