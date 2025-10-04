Trending topics:
NFL imposes eye-rolling punishment on Aaron Rodgers teammate on Mike Tomlin’s Steelers

The NFL has fined a teammate of Aaron Rodgers on Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers for a controversial reason after the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

By Federico O'donnell

DeShon Elliott at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesDeShon Elliott at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2025.

Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a bye week in the 2025 NFL season. However, the off days have been tainted after a sanction was imposed on one key player in The Burgh.

Steelers safety DeShon Elliott has been crucial for Tomlin’s defense in The City of Bridges. Pittsburgh is 3-1 in the NFL campaign and first in the AFC North thanks largely to its defensive production. However, the league doesn’t seem too fond of Elliott, or at least the apparel choices he made during last week’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin.

“Steelers’ Deshon Elliott was fined $5.8K by the NFL for wearing a black towel during their game that wasn’t approved by the league,” as reported by JPA on X, formerly Twitter.

Blunt response

Fans were taken aback by the league’s decision. Hefty fines for seemingly harmless and meaningless reasons have become somewhat common in the NFL, and Elliott has had enough. The star defensive back on Rodgers’ Steelers made that clear with an unminced statement.

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Count your (expletive) days. Y’all worried about the wrong things. Let’s fix things that actually mean something,” Elliott said through a post on his Instagram stories.

Steel curtain

The Steelers’ mighty defense is back to make Rodgers’ job easier. So far, Tomlin’s defensive unit has been near excellent in the NFL. Pittsburgh ranks second on takeaways with 7 turnovers so far in the season. Moreover, the Steelers have tallied 14.0 sacks through 4 games, a mark that is tied with the Detroit Lions for second place.

Elliott, individually, registers 12 total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception, and a forced fumble. Elliott, Rodgers, and the Steelers will be back in action on October 12, when they take on the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.

Federico O'donnell
