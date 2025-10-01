Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers had a key issue during win vs Vikings, according to a Steelers’ teammate

Aaron Rodgers had an issue during a key play in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings, something that was revealed by a teammate on offense.

By Ignacio Cairola

Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Steelers
© Elsa/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers once again left his mark in Ireland in the 24-21 win over the Minnesota Vikings, completing 18 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, cementing one of the most symbolic victories of his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, a teammate revealed that A-Rod played through a notable issue.

In what could be his final season as a professional, every performance from Rodgers carries extra weight. Expectations are focused not only on his ability to maintain a high level of offensive play but also on leading a young unit with DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III, even as time seems to suggest the end of his career is near.

In the months leading up to the start of the season, Rodgers signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal. Still, this late stage of his career hasn’t stopped him from making an impact. A teammate, tight end Connor Heyward, revealed that A-Rod faced some problems against Minnesota.

Rodgers’ issue against the Vikings

“I think there were technical issues with the helmet, but we got to the ball and tried to draw them offsides and then had to call a timeout. His helmet went blank, so we all just lined up and tried to get them set freely,” Heyward explained to the Steelers’ official site when discussing Rodgers’ helmet malfunction in game against the Vikings.

According to the account, Rodgers attempted to induce an offside penalty from the opposing defense with his cadence, but when it didn’t work, he called a timeout to regroup since his helmet had stopped receiving signals. In that critical moment, the Steelers ultimately opted to punt rather than risk going for the final yard to close out the game.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals his bye week plan while future remains uncertain

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reveals his bye week plan while future remains uncertain

A problem that serves as a warning

Rodgers’ helmet malfunction could become a bigger issue if it occurs at a more crucial stage of the season, such as in the playoffs. While Rodgers has been the face of a team that currently sits at 3-1, the fact that he was unable to receive play calls through his helmet serves as a warning to iron out details that can’t be left to chance.

