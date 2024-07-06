The Minnesota Vikings got terrible news about one of his most promising players.

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson died last night after a car accident. The latest report from the police at Maryland announced that two friends of Jackson also passed away in the incident. Both were former players: Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton Jr.

“We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident.”

The tragic episode occurred in Prince George’s County minutes after 3AM and head coach Kevin O’Connell couldn’t believe what just happened in a sad day for the NFL.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Who was Khyree Jackson?

Khyree Jackson was 24-years old and, just a few months ago, the cornerback was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No.108 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a brief stint in college football with Fort Scott CC, he got a golden opportunity in 2021 to play for Alabama and Nick Saban.

Then, in 2023, Jackson decided to enter the transfer portal and played for the Oregon Ducks in a great roster led by quarterback Bo Nix. Head coach Dan Lanning found his true potential making him a First Team All Pac-12 player before going to the NFL.