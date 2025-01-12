Mike Tomlin failed in his new experiment with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2024 season. The plan was to improve the quarterback room by signing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but the results were the same as the previous year.

The Steelers had a 10-7 record and were eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Baltimore Ravens. Exactly the same as what happened in 2023 with names like Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

Faced with this harsh reality, with a franchise that is no longer a Super Bowl contender, the time has come to assign responsibilities. Tomlin already delivered a strong message.

Are the Steelers still in the playoffs?

The Steelers are officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Ravens. Although his defense couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, Mike Tomlin blamed Russell Wilson and the offense for that outcome. “That was highlighted by our inability to convert third downs in the first half. They wore us down a little bit. The fatigue component of it became a factor.”

In a second question, when asked if he was surprised that the defense wasn’t able to contain Lamar, the head coach once again put responsibility on Wilson for what happened.

“Not in combination with our ineffectiveness on offense. I just think when you’re on the grass like that, particularly against a unit like that with a guy like Lamar, it could look the way it looked. We just weren’t good enough to be quite honest with you. A drop here and there and things of that nature. When you’re playing good people, it really gets highlighted. We just weren’t good enough. We just haven’t moved the ball well enough or consistently enough. We haven’t scored enough points. Particularly in January football, you got to score points and we weren’t able to do that.”