Texas QB Arch Manning makes something clear to Steve Sarkisian, teammates after playoff elimination

The Texas Longhorns are still grappling with the lingering pain from their heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, though they can hold their heads high, finding comfort in the fact that they are improving with every year. After their elimination at the Cotton Bowl, soon-to-be QB1 Arch Manning sent a straightforward message to head coach Steve Sarkisian and the rest of the team.

Arch Manning’s time at The Forty Acres is only getting started, and that’s a thought that lifts the morale of every Longhorns fan. Despite the frustrating loss to Ohio State, Texas has already set its sight in the upcoming 2025 season.

The Longhorns fell short of their main objectives, that’s undeniable since Texas lost the SEC Championship Game and failed to reach the National Championship game. However, they stayed true to their promises to be a top program in the NCAA and compete until the last minute.

This is only the beginning for the Longhorns, or so they hope. With Manning at the helm, the school in Austin is posing all their faith in the shoulders of the redshirt sophomore quarterback in 2025. Prior to taking over the burnt orange huddle, Manning delivered a clear message to Sarkisian and his teammates.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during warmups before the game vs the Clemson Tigers in the first round of the playoffs at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

“I think anytime you can be the last four teams standing, it’s something to be proud about,” Manning stated postgame, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I know a lot of teams out here, this is their goal. We’ve been this close the last two years, it’s been a blessing to be a part of this with such great coaches and such great players.”

Manning shifts focus to next season

The loss still lingers and will continue to haunt the Longhorns for some time. However, it’s water under the bridge, as the Eyes of Texas shift towards the challenges of the 2025 college football season. Manning, poised to become the team’s leader next year, has embraced that mindset as well. However, he admitted this elimination will sting more than usual.

“I don’t think I will start focusing on next season until probably next week,” Arch Manning confessed, via Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The class we go out with, the brotherhood, the culture. It’s something I want to keep moving forward. I hope we can keep this thing going. I’m excited for the future, for sure.”

Manning sends heartfelt message to Ewers

Since his arrival in Austin in 2023, Manning has been guided by both Sarkisian and Quinn Ewers, the HC-QB duo helped a young Manning through his redshirt year, and his freshman campaign. As Ewers is set to declare for the NFL Draft, the heir to the Manning royal quarterback family voiced a powerful message on the impact he had in his development.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks off the field after losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes 28-14 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on January 10, 2025 in Arlington, Texas.

“He’s been everything for me,” Manning stated. “One thing I will say about Quinn, he’s got me more into my faith in times of adversity and when times are not going your way. That’s one thing I’m always going to be thankful for, that he’s done that for me.”

End of beginning

As Ewers’ time at The Forty Acres comes to a full stop, Texas embarks on the ‘Manning Era’. The sky is truly the limit under the leadership of Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning’s execution.

Though the loss to the Buckeyes remains one of the most heartbreaking in the program’s recent history, the Longhorns will have their chance at redemption sooner than expected. The University of Texas at Austin will kick off its 2025 college football campaign against none other than The Ohio State University.