NFL News: Josh Allen sends clear message to Lamar Jackson ahead of Divisional showdown

Josh Allen was lethal for the Buffalo Bills against the Denver Broncos, leading his team to a dominant 31-7 victory at home in front of a raucous crowd that erupted with every touchdown. With the win, the Bills now face the Baltimore Ravens, and following the game, Allen had some words about Lamar Jackson.

In an interview with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, Allen delivered a clear message to Jackson, first praising him: “They got after us earlier this year, we got a lot of film to watch, it’s a great team, it’s a great quarterback… What Lamar is able to do… he’s the most dynamic quarterback in the league, he’s fun to watch.” But he also warned that the Bills are preparing hard for the Ravens: “…but I’ll be watching their defense this week, that’s our focus.”

It’s worth noting that during the Bills’ win over the Broncos, Allen’s performance outshined Jackson’s against the Steelers. Allen posted 272 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Jackson also threw two touchdowns but only recorded 175 passing yards. Allen completed 20 of 26 passes, averaging over two yards more per throw with 10.5 yards per attempt, compared to Jackson’s 8.3.

Lamar Jackson and Allen are tied in terms of playoff appearances, but Allen has a streak of consecutive Divisional Round appearances since 2020. However, both quarterbacks have struggled in this stage of the NFL playoffs, with Allen holding a 0-3 record and Jackson at 1-1 since 2020.

Head-to-Head: Bills vs. Ravens in the Playoffs

The Bills hold a slim advantage over the Ravens in the playoffs, having played just one postseason game against each other. The Bills won that game 17-3 in 2020. That game was played at home, and it’s the same location where the 2024 Divisional playoff will take place, with Baltimore coming in as the visitor. As Allen mentioned, the Ravens defeated the Bills in Week 4, but that game was played at M&T Bank Stadium.

When did the Bills and Ravens last reach the Super Bowl?

The last time the Bills made a Super Bowl attempt was in 1993, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. On the other hand, the Ravens played in a Super Bowl in 2012, defeating the 49ers. That marked their second big game win in the last 24 years, with their first coming in 2000 against the New York Giants.