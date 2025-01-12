Barcelona vs Real Madrid: What's the biggest win in the history of the Spanish Clasico?

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona faced off in a Spanish Super Cup final that was expected to deliver one of the most thrilling showdowns in recent memory, marking the post-Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era. However, the match took an unexpected turn as Barcelona dominated with a commanding 5-1 victory. While this result solidifies the Blaugrana’s supremacy in this encounter, it also sparks a question: Was this one of the most lopsided results in El Clásico history?

The largest margin of victory in El Clásico history belongs to Real Madrid, who dismantled Barcelona 11-1 in the second leg of the 1943 Copa del Rey semifinals. Los Blancos overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit in spectacular fashion, led by Sabino Barinaga’s four-goal performance, securing their place in the final. Another historic blowout came in 1935 during a La Liga fixture, as Real Madrid routed Barcelona 8-2 at Chamartín, further cementing their early dominance in the rivalry.

Another memorable Barcelona blowout occurred during the 1957 Copa del Rey quarterfinals. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 6-1 in the return leg, advancing in a tournament they eventually went on to win.

Perhaps the most iconic blowout of the modern era came during the 2008/09 La Liga campaign. Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona dismantled Real Madrid 6-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu in a performance widely regarded as the pinnacle of Guardiola’s era. Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry each scored twice, while Carles Puyol and Gerard Piqué added goals in a match that showcased the peak of Barcelona’s tiki-taka dominance.

MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 23: Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrates as he scores their first and equalising goal as Gareth Bale of Real Madrid looks dejected during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona .

Biggest wins in El Clásico history

Real Madrid 11-1 Barcelona (1943, Copa del Rey)

Real Madrid 8-2 Barcelona (1935, La Liga)

Barcelona 7-2 Real Madrid (1950, La Liga)

Barcelona 6-1 Real Madrid (1957, Copa del Rey)

Barcelona 6-2 Real Madrid (2009, La Liga)