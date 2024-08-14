More bad news for Patrick Mahomes as another Chiefs teammate gets injured ahead of 2024 NFL season

With just a few weeks left before the start of the 2024 NFL season, more bad news has hit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Another teammate has suffered an injury, leaving his availability for Week 1 uncertain.

Following their preseason debut with a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid‘s team continues to fine-tune their preparations for the new NFL season, aiming to secure the championship ring for the second consecutive year.

The game against the Jaguars not only ended with a negative result but also revealed a serious injury to new acquisition Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who could be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks.

However, the bad news for Reid and company didn’t stop there. In recent hours, another injury to an offensive player under Mahomes’ leadership was revealed, requiring him to step up efforts to achieve positive results with a physically depleted team.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrowhead Stadium will be the venue for the Chiefs‘ Week 1 debut against the always tough Baltimore Ravens. The reigning champions will arrive with a depleted roster, but they will do everything in their power to secure the victory.

An injury that concerns the offense

According to journalist Adam Schefter, who shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, OT Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury at today’s practice. One source indicated that the team is ‘not overly concerned at this time.’

Taylor joins the recent injury list of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who suffered a severe injury in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs injury list

BJ Thompson – DE

Charles Omenihu – DE

Chris Jones – DT

Jaaron Hayek – WR

Kelvin Joseph – CB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB

McKade Mettauer – G

Wanya Morris – OT

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the first half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs next preseason games

The next preseason game will be on Saturday, August 17, when the Chiefs face the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The third game will be against the Chicago Bears on August 22, also at Arrowhead.