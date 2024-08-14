Trending topics:
NFL

More bad news for Patrick Mahomes as another Chiefs teammate gets injured ahead of 2024 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes loses another teammate for Kansas City Chiefs ahead of 2024 NFL season debut.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

By Matías Persuh

With just a few weeks left before the start of the 2024 NFL season, more bad news has hit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Another teammate has suffered an injury, leaving his availability for Week 1 uncertain.

Following their preseason debut with a 26-13 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Andy Reid‘s team continues to fine-tune their preparations for the new NFL season, aiming to secure the championship ring for the second consecutive year.

The game against the Jaguars not only ended with a negative result but also revealed a serious injury to new acquisition Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who could be sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks.

However, the bad news for Reid and company didn’t stop there. In recent hours, another injury to an offensive player under Mahomes’ leadership was revealed, requiring him to step up efforts to achieve positive results with a physically depleted team.

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Arrowhead Stadium will be the venue for the Chiefs‘ Week 1 debut against the always tough Baltimore Ravens. The reigning champions will arrive with a depleted roster, but they will do everything in their power to secure the victory.

Advertisement
NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid receive bad news with the Chiefs

see also

NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid receive bad news with the Chiefs

An injury that concerns the offense

According to journalist Adam Schefter, who shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, OT Jawaan Taylor suffered a shoulder injury at today’s practice. One source indicated that the team is ‘not overly concerned at this time.’

Taylor joins the recent injury list of Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown, who suffered a severe injury in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs injury list

  • BJ Thompson – DE
  • Charles Omenihu – DE
  • Chris Jones – DT
  • Jaaron Hayek – WR
  • Kelvin Joseph – CB
  • Clyde Edwards-Helaire – RB
  • McKade Mettauer – G
  • Wanya Morris – OT
Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures in the first half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Advertisement

Chiefs next preseason games

The next preseason game will be on Saturday, August 17, when the Chiefs face the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. The third game will be against the Chicago Bears on August 22, also at Arrowhead.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Colin Kaepernick openly admits he wants to take Patrick Mahomes' job
NFL

Colin Kaepernick openly admits he wants to take Patrick Mahomes' job

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up
NBA

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

Where to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Real Esteli vs Managua in the USA: 2024 CONCACAF Central American Cup

Tom Brady names surprising position for LeBron James in dream NFL team with NBA stars
NFL

Tom Brady names surprising position for LeBron James in dream NFL team with NBA stars

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions