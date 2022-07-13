To get picked first in the NFL is a huge take for some players. There are some of them that do not get to be at the height of the expectations and soon have to leave the teams that welcomed them into the league. Now, Myles Garrett is the only first-overall pick 'survivor' left in the 32 institutions.

It is not easy to get the pressure of being picked with the first-overall selection in the National Football League. To hear your name in the beggining of the NFL Draft could be one of the best feelings for a player, but also the ghosts could haunt them down through their career. Myles Garrett had the fortune of living that moment and, as today, he is the only 'survivor' from that situation.

During the 2017 NFL Draft, there was a lot of expectation, as every year, to see who was going to be the lucky one to get selected first. There were lots of interesting names like Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey or even Patrick Mahomes, who is now one of the biggest superstars and managed to already win a Super Bowl.

But it was Cleveland who were first in the clock to select one college player to join them in, at least, a four-year deal. It was a huge deal to follow because, well, the Browns had not been the best at picking in the Draft. But now, they selected a defensive profile and nowadays is still one of the most dominant players in the line.

Myles Garrett is the only first-overall pick 'survivor' in the NFL

Since 2009, every single first-overall pick from the NFL Draft has changed team. Only Myles Garrett is the only one to still be in the city that received him into professionalism as he has not moved on from the Cleveland Browns. As for the ones before that year, they are either retired or inactive.

Here is the complete list since 2009: