NBA star Kevin Durant roasts Dallas Cowboys as his least favorite NFL team

NBA superstar Kevin Durant, an NFL fan, didn’t hesitate to hide his dislike for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2024 NFL season kicked off on Thursday night and captivated fans, even those who are athletes in other sports. Speaking on the topic, NBA superstar Kevin Durant shared a harsh opinion about the Dallas Cowboys.

Durant did not mince words when asked about his least favorite NFL team during an appearance on Kay Adams’ “Up and Adams Show” on Friday, September 6. The Phoenix Suns player made it clear which team he would relegate if given the choice: the Dallas Cowboys.

When Adams asked which NFL team he would demote, NBA star Durant answered quickly and decisively. “Cowboys, easy,” the former Brooklyn Nets replied without pause. “I just don’t like them.”

Durant added, “The Cowboys are just the one team that I don’t like. I think it’s because a lot of people where I’m from in D.C. have become Cowboys fans.”, and then he completed, “I just hate that they don’t stay loyal to the crib.”

The gold medalist in basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics didn’t hide his disdain for the Cowboys. As he hinted, his dissatisfaction with the Dallas team is a specific and regional matter.

Which NFL team is Kevin Durant a fan of?

Durant is a big fan of the Washington Commanders, the team from the city where the Phoenix Suns superstar grew up.

His disdain for the Cowboys is rooted in his fandom for the Commanders, as Washington and Dallas have a heated rivalry. Despite attending the University of Texas in college, Durant hasn’t forgotten his hometown loyalty and maintains his feelings firmly.

The Rivalry Between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders

The Commanders–Cowboys rivalry is one of the greatest and most traditional rivalries in sports history. Many fans even claim it is the biggest in the NFL. In this context, even though the cities are not close, Kevin Durant has made his allegiance clear and supports Washington.