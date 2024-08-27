Like Anthony Edwards: Memphis Grizzlies star makes big confession about Kevin Durant

Memphis Grizzlies star shares that Kevin Durant was his favorite player growing up, like Anthony Edwards did.

Kevin Durant is undeniably one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. With two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors (2017, 2018) and four Olympic gold medals with Team USA, Durant’s legacy is cemented in basketball history. The Phoenix Suns star has clinched gold in every one of his Olympic appearances: London 2012, Rio de Janeiro 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024.

Beyond his titles, Durant has achieved remarkable feats in his career. Not only does he hold the record for the most points scored for Team USA in the Olympics, but he is also the all-time leading scorer for the national team.

After 16 years in the NBA, Durant has inspired countless young players who now share the court with him. One of those players is Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr., who recently admitted that Durant was his childhood hero.

“KD’s been doing this for a long time. He was my favorite player growing up,” Jackson said during an appearance on the “Old Man & The Three” podcast. “I saw KD go 13-14, all pull-ups. In Memphis. I wasn’t playing. They were all pull-ups. That rim stuff is just boring for him. He’s just trying to have fun.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis Grizzlies celebrate as Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks. Justin Ford/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards echoes Jackson’s admiration for KD

In February 2024, Anthony Edwards, the star guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, made headlines when he declared Durant as his GOAT (Greatest of All Time). Edwards, who grew up watching Durant, confessed, “He’s my favorite player of all time. I’ve always been a huge fan.”

During an interview at Fanatics Fest with former NBA player Jalen Rose, Edwards shared the mixed emotions he felt after the Timberwolves eliminated Durant’s Suns in the playoff semifinals.

Edwards admitted that beating his childhood idol wasn’t as satisfying as one might expect. “I’m not going to lie… I felt bad a little bit, only because he is my favorite player of all time,” Edwards said, according to ClutchPoints. “I didn’t want to send him home like that. You know what I mean? It happened, man, and I felt bad.”

Edwards also revealed what it felt like to play alongside his idol Durant at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games: “It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of,” Edwards said according to Marc J. Spears of Andscape.