EA Sports is not the favorite company of NCAA football right now. According to multiple reports, players are not happy at all with the enterprise and are planning a boycott due to a very controversial reason.

The series of NCAA Football began in 1993. It served as the counterpart of Madden, a video game specially created for the NFL. However, college was a very attractive matter for fans and EA Sports knew how to take advantage of their interest.

The video game had its last release by that name in 2013, as NCAA didn’t want to continue its partnership with EA Sports. Fortunately, the company announces its return in summer of 2024, but college players are not comfortable with how things are working with the enterprise.

College football players are planning to boycott EA Sports

One of the most beloved sports video games is back. After a long time, EA Sports announced the return of NCAA Football under a new name: EA Sports College Football. However, this new series will have a lot of changes.

When NCAA and EA Sports reached a new agreement to start the series again, CLC decided to not be part of this new video game. Teams such as Air Force, Army, Georgia State, Kentucky, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Troy and USC won’t appear in it due to contractual differences.

Now, it seems like all college players are planning a massive boycott to the company. EA Sports has to pay for the rights of names and use of their images, but according to reports the players will only receive $500 for it.

Players think they are underpaid, as the company is set to sell millions of copies. GamesIndustry first reported this plan of boycotting the video game, but EA Sports still has time to solve the problem as the series is set to start next year.