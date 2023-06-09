It is not easy to be a rookie, even more if the expectations are high. For this reason, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and other NFL legends, had an amazing surprise prepared for the newcomers, and even an unexpected gift to make them feel more comfortable.

23 years ago, Tom Brady entered the league as the 199th-overall pick. He of course exceeded the expectations and became one of the greatest players of all time by winning seven Super Bowl rings.

Every rookie wants to surpass their idols, of course. Now, several NFL legends gathered to send kind messages to this year’s draft class, and included an amazing surprise that they will never forget.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and other NFL legends welcome NFL rookies in an amazing video

Every player grew up following another one’s steps. The 2023 NFL Draft class is not the exception, as all the rookies have revealed who was their favorite player in their childhood.

Fanatics made an amazing video in which rookies were able to receive amazing words from their idols. Players like Anthony Richardson, Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, were able to hear legends like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr., Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, among others, say the nicest words towards them.

But the video doesn’t stop there- At the end of their messages, the legends told the rookies to see under the bench they were sitting on. Each one signed a jersey for them, a unique item that will surely help them overcome what will definitely be a challenging season.