Madden 24 will be available in August, and football fans are thrilled to learn all the details about this successful video game. For this year’s edition, EA Sports has selected an elite quarterback for its cover, and it is not Patrick Mahomes nor Jalen Hurts.

Football fans are eagerly counting the days to turn on their consoles and play the upcoming edition of Madden. This year, the video game will include a unique feature that the community has been asking for a long time, specially pleasing those who play online.

A few months from its arrival, there are some leaks regarding this year’s edition. Of course the cover is always one of the main topics, as EA Sports has included elite players throughout the title’s history. Now, a new one will appear on it, and it is a huge surprise.

Elite quarterback is set to be the cover of Madden 24

Patrick Mahomes won’t be the cover of Madden 24 despite the Vince Lombardi trophy last season and being named the 2022 NFL MVP. As for Jalen Hurts, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LVII, he will have to wait for his chance to appear as the image of the video game.

According to Buffalo Fanatics, Josh Allen will be the cover athlete of Madden 24. Reports say that the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills will have his first appereance as the front image of the video game, which is given to the most relevant members of the league.

Last year, the video game didn’t have a player on its cover. John Madden, one of the most iconic names in football, passed away in 2021, so EA Sports honoured him by putting his picture in last year’s edition.