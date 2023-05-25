Each year, EA Sports presents the most successful football video game. Madden 24 will be available in August, and this time it will feature a special addition, fulfilling a long-standing request from the gaming community.

This year will be different for EA Sports. The company will still produce Madden 24, but their soccer title will undergo a significant change. The company will no longer use its usual name for the game, as it will transition from “FIFA” to “EA FC” due to the loss of the license.

However, football will stay the same. Madden is one of the most beloved video games of fans, and now the company has decided to include one of the most requested features by the community in the upcoming edition.

Madden 24 will have a new feature that fans are already hyped about

Fans are thrilled to get another edition of football’s greatest video game. Madden will hit the stores worldwide on August 18th, but those who have the early access will be able to play it on August 15th.

Throughout the years, EA Sports has included several features in order to create a better experience for the user. The company is trying to reach more gamers this time by adding a special feature, one that the community has been asking for a long time.

According to Sports Gamers Online, multiple sources have confirmed that Madden 24 will include cross-play, which will allow the community to play against each other even if they don’t have the same platform.

This means that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC users will be able to play against each other online. For consoles of past generations, this feature won’t be available, reportedly.