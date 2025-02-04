Neither Cook nor Mixon: Eagles star Saquon Barkley picks the best RB’s in the NFL

A new edition of the Super Bowl is just around the corner, and one of the biggest stars who will be present in New Orleans is Philadelphia Eagles running back, Saquon Barkley. When asked by the press about who, in his opinion, are the top RB’s in the NFL today, the former Giants player was decisive and named his picks, leaving out Joe Mixon and James Cook.

Amid laughter, Barkley began by telling those present that he himself was excluding himself from the ranking, and after this comment, one of the best players in the league at this position went on to describe his podium for the best running backs in the league today.

First, he mentioned Baltimore Ravens player Derrick Henry, but then decided to go with Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions. Finally, in third place, he chose Bijan Robinson, the running back of the Atlanta Falcons.

Barkley is set to be one of the main weapons in the Eagles‘ offense next Sunday, February 9, when they face the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It remains to be seen whether the defense of Andy Reid’s team will give this exceptional player the space he needs to run.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens greets Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles following the game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Philadelphia defeated Baltimore 24-19.

Barkley values the motivation that head coach Sirianni instills

While the Eagles boast a roster with exceptional talent across all positions, they are also led by a coach who instills the confidence and motivation necessary for his players to face each challenge.

Saquon Barkley spoke with atozsports.com and made it clear to the press what it means to be coached by Nick Sirianni, and how important the coach has been in the entire journey to reaching the Super Bowl.

“One of my favorite quotes that he makes all the time is, ‘You can’t be great without the greatest of others,’ and that’s how it works,” Barkley said. “So we have a great team, but we all want to do it together. And that’s the reason why we’ve been successful. It’s going to take everyone again this Sunday.”

“When you get to this stage and get to the playoffs, you know, it’s win or go home,” the RB also added. “So that’s kind of the mindset right there. And you just try to stay locked in and get into your flow and your flow state. That’s been the challenge for me, and this is this playoffs. And what I’m gonna try to continue to do in my career is how often can I get in flow, and how I’m able to stay in that flow mindset and to be able to take over games.”

