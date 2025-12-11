Geno Smith’s status takes another unexpected turn in Las Vegas ahead of the game vs the Eagles

Geno Smith continues to be plagued by issues with his right shoulder and back. It was recently reported that he is not practicing with the Las Vegas Raiders for the second consecutive day, raising concerns ahead of Sunday’s December 14th game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The report was released publicly by Ryan McFadden: “QB Geno Smith (right shoulder/back) is not practicing for the second straight day,” the reporter wrote on X. It is notable that the Raiders must now scramble to find an option should Smith be unable to play against the Eagles.

It was already known that he missed practice on December 10th. Ian Rapoport also reported that day that it was increasingly unlikely Smith would be able to play against the Eagles, and the same report revealed that the backup quarterback is the most viable option.

Who would replace Smith if he doesn’t play against the Eagles?

The next name on the Raiders’ depth chart is Kenny Pickett, who is notably familiar with the Eagles’ system, having played with them last season. He also possesses a Super Bowl ring from his time as Jalen Hurts’ backup and appeared in five games for the team.

Developing story…