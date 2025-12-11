Trending topics:
NFL

Geno Smith’s status takes another unexpected turn in Las Vegas ahead of the game vs the Eagles

Geno Smith could be causing Raiders fans much more worry than they already have, given that the Week 15 game against the Eagles is so close, and the recent updates on his shoulder and back are not good news for the team.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Geno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders.
© Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesGeno Smith #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Geno Smith continues to be plagued by issues with his right shoulder and back. It was recently reported that he is not practicing with the Las Vegas Raiders for the second consecutive day, raising concerns ahead of Sunday’s December 14th game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The report was released publicly by Ryan McFadden: “QB Geno Smith (right shoulder/back) is not practicing for the second straight day,” the reporter wrote on X. It is notable that the Raiders must now scramble to find an option should Smith be unable to play against the Eagles.

It was already known that he missed practice on December 10th. Ian Rapoport also reported that day that it was increasingly unlikely Smith would be able to play against the Eagles, and the same report revealed that the backup quarterback is the most viable option.

Advertisement

Who would replace Smith if he doesn’t play against the Eagles?

The next name on the Raiders’ depth chart is Kenny Pickett, who is notably familiar with the Eagles’ system, having played with them last season. He also possesses a Super Bowl ring from his time as Jalen Hurts’ backup and appeared in five games for the team.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Is Maxx Crosby playing today for Raiders vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 14?
NFL

Is Maxx Crosby playing today for Raiders vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 14?

What happened to Justin Herbert and why is he playing with a glove over his left hand?
NFL

What happened to Justin Herbert and why is he playing with a glove over his left hand?

Chip Kelly breaks silence after being fired by Pete Carroll from Raiders
NFL

Chip Kelly breaks silence after being fired by Pete Carroll from Raiders

MLB insider drops big news regarding Tarik Skubal’s future as Tigers consider trading the ace
MLB

MLB insider drops big news regarding Tarik Skubal’s future as Tigers consider trading the ace

Better Collective Logo