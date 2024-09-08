Trending topics:
Neither Patrick Mahomes nor Lamar Jackson: NBA star Kevin Durant chooses different player as MVP

When asked about his NFL MVP pick, NBA star Kevin Durant set aside Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes to choose a surprising player.

By Matías Persuh

As a new NFL season kicks off, many are already placing their bets on who will be the MVP of the season. NBA star Kevin Durant has bypassed both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, opting instead for a surprising player as his pick for the league’s top performer.

While one might expect Durant to lean towards the current champion with the Kansas City Chiefs or even the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback, who recently won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA surprised everyone with his choice for MVP.

In an interview with Kay Adams on her Up & Adams Show, the current Phoenix Suns star was firm in his choice. Despite showing a certain aversion towards the Dallas Cowboys, he ultimately selected Dak Prescott as his pick for NFL MVP this season.

“It’s easy to say Lamar and Patty (Mahomes). Jalen Hurts. But I’m gonna go with, I can’t say that cause I hate the Cowboys. I was going to say Dak Prescott.” Durant stated. Adams surprised asked: “You were gonna do what? You were going to give Dak the MVP?”. “Cause the Cowboys play well in the regular season. For the last four years, I think. Three or four seasons,” Durant continued.

Dak Prescott Cowboys

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Durant is a self-confessed fan of the Washington Commanders and also stated that he anticipates a great season for his team. However, despite his enthusiasm for the Commanders, the rookie Jayden Daniels was not considered by Durant for MVP. Instead, he ended up choosing Cowboys’ star Dak Prescott as his pick for the award.

NFL News: Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issues big statement on rookie Drake Maye

see also

NFL News: Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issues big statement on rookie Drake Maye

Dak Prescott’s contract situation

After several years without securing a Super Bowl ring, expectations were high for the Dallas Cowboys to bolster their roster in a way that would make them serious contenders for the title this year. The goal is to mount a strong challenge against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, in a move that few anticipated, GM Jerry Jones has decided not to extend the contract of star quarterback Dak Prescott. As a result, starting next season, Prescott will become a free agent.

Despite this scenario, Jones stays positive regarding Cowboys future: “I feel a lot better than some of the critiques that maybe I’m getting. I’m sensitive to them. I’m frankly a little surprised. I’m surprised that it isn’t more apparent to fans that we put an outstanding team together. I think the team is in better shape to roll than it was last year. I do.”

Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 07, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Dallas Cowboys next matchups

The Cowboys are one of those franchises expected to have a standout season. America’s Team will do everything in their power to go as far as possible, and for that, they will need to navigate a tough Week 1 debut: the Cleveland Browns.

Following the NFL season opener, here are the upcoming games that Mike McCarthy’s squad will face:

  • Week 2, vs New Orleans Saints
  • Week 3, vs Baltimore Ravens
  • Week 4, vs New York Giants
  • Week 5, vs Pittsburgh Steelers
