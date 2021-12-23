New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet at the Gillette Stadium in a match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Here you will find when, how and at what time you can watch or live stream this game free in the US.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada 2021-2022 NFL season

New England Patriots will host Buffalo Bills at the Gillette Stadium in an exciting match for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and live stream online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.

The Patriots failed to extend their winning streak last weekend when they lost to Indianapolis Colts 27-17. The team coached by Bill Belichick had accumulated seven victories in a row before the match at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bills managed to cut their negative run of two straight defeats by beating Carolina Panthers 31-14 last week. It was the team's eighth victory in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Date

The match between New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be played on Sunday, December 26, at the Gillette Stadium. Last time they met, the Pats won 14-10.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills: TV Channel and Live Stream Free in the US and Canada

The New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills game for the Week 16 of the 2021-2022 NFL season will be broadcast live in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: CBS. If you live in Canada, you can tune in on DAZN.