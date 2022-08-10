New England Patriots take on New York Giants at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough for the 2022 NFL Preseason. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason

New England Patriots and New York Giants meet in the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough. The visitors have never been a threat to the home team and are unlikely to be during the preseason. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The New England Patriots are about to start another season without Tom Brady but it seems they don't need him, they have Mac Jones now. The Patriots offensive is one of the best and always will be with or without Brady, but there is still a long way to go before the team returns to the level they had with him.

The New York Giants will offer something interesting for the upcoming season, but during the preseason it could be defined if Tyrod Taylor is able to steal the job from Daniel Jones. The Giants' defensive line has to be perfect if they want to make the playoffs this year.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Date

New England Patriots and New York Giants play for the 2022 NFL Preseason on Friday, August 12 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough. The home team is ready to play with a B roster to defeat the visitors.

New England Patriots vs New York Giants: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New England Patriots vs New York Giants at the 2022 NFL Preseason

This game for the 2022 NFL Preseason, New England Patriots and New York Giants at the Gillete Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, August 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL Network

