The New York Giants seem to be in the right direction under head coach Brian Daboll. The rebuilding process led them last season to the playoffs where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round and then were eliminated by the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

Though the future looks promising, the NFC East is going to be one of the toughest divisions in football with the Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

Now, in order to take the next step and fight for the Super Bowl, the New York Giants are making big moves as a huge trade was announced this Thursday to acquire a key defensive player from the Arizona Cardinals.

Isaiah Simmons signs with the New York Giants

The Cardinals traded Isaiah Simmons the New York Giants in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. The safety was in the last year of his contract and Arizona saw this as the chance to get at least something in return.

The move makes sense as the Arizona Cardinals had already declined to pick his fifth-year option during the offseason. Isaiah Simmons was selected with the No.8 overall pick in the 2020 Draft as a linebacker, but he has played in four different positions throughout his NFL career.

That’s why, considering his versatility, Simmons asked this season to play safety with the Cardinals. That role with defensive backs might be crucial for the Giants. This was his first message on social media after the trade became official. “God’s plan. Let’s get to work.”