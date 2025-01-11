NBA News: Jayson Tatum decided to respond to Brandon Jennings' criticisms

The Boston Celtics endured a frustrating 114-97 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, continuing an inconsistent stretch that has seen them go 8-7 in their last 15 games. The loss not only added to the team’s struggles but also amplified the scrutiny surrounding their star player, Jayson Tatum. After the game, Tatum took the spotlight to address the recent criticism from retired NBA player Brandon Jennings where had publicly questioned Tatum’s toughness since he was not able to get Finals MVP last year.

“I don’t know, I had some time yesterday,” Tatum said with a smile, showing his relaxed approach to the situation. He went on to express that such criticism no longer surprises him, viewing it as an inevitable part of his position in the league. “I think it comes with being one of the best players in the league, and the more you accomplish, the more it gives people opportunity to nitpick at things…If I wasn’t who I was or not at a certain status, people probably wouldn’t talk about me as much. But, you know, I’m not the first superstar in league history to deal with this,” stated Jayson.

Jayson Tatum’s remarks reflected his maturity and understanding of the heightened scrutiny that comes with being an NBA superstar. Despite the loss and the external noise, his focus remains on leading the Celtics forward and proving why he is regarded as one of the league’s elite players.

The controversy began when retired NBA player Brandon Jennings made pointed remarks on the Gil’s Arena podcast, saying, “If you’re so tough, why you didn’t get Finals MVP last year?… Why you let your running mate do it? If you so tough. If you so all this. Why you didn’t get it?.” Jennings questioned Tatum’s standing among the NBA’s best, suggesting his failure to secure the Finals MVP undermined his superstar credentials.

In response, Tatum took to social media, posting a photo with the caption: “softest superstar in Celtics history,” laced with sarcasm. The post sparked widespread reactions across the basketball community. The exchange has fueled ongoing debates about Tatum’s role in the Celtics’ success and the criteria used to define true superstardom in the NBA. Despite the noise, Tatum’s calm demeanor and self-assured responses demonstrate his readiness to rise above the criticism and let his game speak for itself.

Boston Celtics players fall short of expectations in performance against the Kings

Despite Jaylen Brown averaging 28 points, 1 rebound, and 5 assists in the game against the Kings, no Boston Celtics player shot over 50% from the field. In addition, Jayson Tatum did not have his best night as he averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists in the game, far from the 29 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists he gave in the game against the Denver Nuggets.

In addition, Celtics players let Domantas Sabonis grab 28 rebounds, the most by a player since 2002. In response, the Celtics’ head coach, Joe Mazzulla, stated the following: “Tonight, I know they played better than we did…They’re a revived team that just played better than us.” Undoubtedly, the Celtics must improve their consistency throughout the league as they have not managed to accumulate more than two consecutive wins in the last 5 games. If they want to be a contender for the NBA championship, they must improve this aspect.