Andy Reid has managed to build a dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs by finding the best available players for key positions. For example, that masterful draft pick where Patrick Mahomes became the successor to Alex Smith.

There are many examples within a spectacular supporting cast for Mahomes. Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Chris Jones, Jaylen Watson, Joe Thuney and Creed Humphrey.

Undoubtedly, one of the most important pieces is in special teams with Harrison Butker. A future member of the Hall of Fame according to Reid. However, after an unexpected injury, suddenly many experts believe he could be the weak point in their quest to win the Super Bowl.

What is going on with Harrison Butker?

Harrison Butker suffered a knee injury in November that kept him out for a month with the Chiefs. Up until that point, the kicker’s season had been very solid and no one doubted about his status as the starter.

However, since his return against the Browns, Butker has lost some of his effectiveness. In fact, Reid didn’t give him rest like other stars in the game against Denver to help him get back into rhythm. His concern was justified, as Harrison missed another field goal.

Did the Chiefs release Harrison Butker?

Given this complicated situation, several reporters asked Andy Reid if he was considering a change at kicker. The coach was clear: absolute confidence in Harrison Butker.

“He is working through that. He’ll be fine. He is a hard worker. That’s what he does and he is a perfectionist on everything. So, he’ll just keep cranking and I think he’s getting better every day as he goes through this.”

