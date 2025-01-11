Where to watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card playoffs, a matchup eagerly anticipated by fans nationwide. From kickoff times to streaming details, here’s everything you need to stay connected and catch every moment of the action.

[Watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The postseason kicks off with a thrilling matchup between two teams that weren’t initially considered title contenders but now have a legitimate shot at challenging Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Divisional playoffs. The Houston Texans, who finished the regular season with a solid 10-7 record, claimed their division title and are poised for a deep run.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Chargers, who wrapped up their campaign at 11-6, secured their playoff spot with a crucial three-game winning streak. With both teams showing strong performances throughout the season, this clash is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers match be played?

Houston Texans face Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Wild Card Playoffs on Saturday, January 11. The game is set to begin at 4:30 PM (ET).

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans – Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

see also Justin Herbert's net worth: How wealthy is the Los Angeles Chargers QB?

How to watch Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers in the USA

This NFL showdown between the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers will be available for live streaming in the USA on Fubo, which provides a free trial. Fans can also catch all the action on NBC and Peacock.