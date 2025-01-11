Quinn Ewers makes something clear about his future in the NCAAF with the Texas Longhorns

The season for Steve Sarkisian’s team finally came to an end in the CFP semifinals, after the loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Quinn Ewers, one of the star players for the Texas Longhorns, spoke about his future ahead of the game and shared his thoughts on his near future in NCAAF.

The saga of Ewers and his potential departure from Texas has been resonating for a few weeks, and it was the quarterback himself who, ahead of the game they ultimately lost to the Buckeyes, clarified the situation regarding the possibility of playing for Sarkisian again next season.

Interviewed by College Football expert journalist Pete Thamel, the talented quarterback was emphatic when asked if he would be open to returning to play for the Longhorns next season: “No. I don’t,” Ewers told Thamel on ESPN College GameDay Friday night.

Additionally, Ewers shared his perspective on potentially entering the transfer portal and seeking new agreements with other programs: “I hadn’t even paid attention to it. I’m not really sure what’s going on.”

What’s ahead for Arch Manning

With Quinn Ewers declaring that he will not return to Texas next season under Steve Sarkisian, the debate now opens up on who will ultimately be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.

Although there is still no official confirmation regarding Ewers’ future, everything points to him declaring for the upcoming NFL draft. That said, the one who is all set to become the leader on the field for Texas is the talented Arch Manning.

During this season, the coach gave Manning some opportunities to showcase his game in official matches, but it wasn’t enough for him to truly demonstrate all the potential that the nephew of Peyton and Eli has.

Ewers’ projection in the Draft

Following the interview published on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay,’ Ewers remains hopeful about what will happen with his future. His goal? To enter the NFL Draft. If that happens, some speculate that his selection may not be one of the highest, while others are betting he could defy the odds.

“Quinn Ewers made it clear to us that he expects to go to the NFL Draft next year, and I’ve been told by his camp that’s the overwhelming expectation – whether that’s after tonight or whether that’s after Jan. 20 if the Longhorns advance to the national title game,” Thamel stated after his interview.

“Really, Rece, it’s going to raise a fascinating question as Quinn Ewers is going to be one of the most divisive prospects in this upcoming NFL Draft. I had one scout tell me he sees him as a second-round pick. I had another tell me he sees him as a sixth-round pick. One GM told me he sees Ewers as a Top-100 guy, but his scouts have a ‘wild variance’ on where they are.”