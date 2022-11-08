The New York Jets are living an unbelievable 2022 NFL season. The AFC East team is seen as the underdog this year, but the players are really liking they are seen that way.

New York Jets players admit they're the underdogs, but they like to be seen that way

A few years ago, if someone mentioned the New York Jets, it would have probably not been in a good way. But nowadays the team is living a great 2022 NFL season despite they're seen as the underdogs, a tag the players are really liking.

For almost 20 years, the AFC East was absolutely dominated by the New England Patriots thanks to Tom Brady's and Bill Belichick's partnership. But after TB12 left, Bills, Dolphins and Jets have fought for their Division in a very attractive way.

When everyone thought the Bills would only fight against Miami for the AFC East title, the Jets emerged from the ashes to be a very strong contendant. Now, the players are really loving that everybody sees them as the underdogs as they want to prove them wrong.

Jets' player on their 2022 NFL season: 'We're not the Same Old Jets'

It has been a very good season so far for the Jets. With a 6-3 record after nine weeks, they are in second place in AFC East and will definitely fight for the Division title, or at least go to Playoffs through the Wild Card round.

Thanks to their last campaigns, the Jets have shocked everybody this season. They are now seen as the underdogs and the players are reaaly liking to prove them wrong week after week.

"Everybody outside of this locker room didn't think we had a chance, but it's been the same story all season for us," tight end Tyler Conklin told ESPN. "Everybody kind of thinks it's going to be the Same Old Jets, right? Last week was, 'Oh, the Same Old Jets.' ... Guess what? We're not the Same Old Jets."

In Week 9, the Jets won against the Bills in a really surprising victory against the Super Bowl LVII favorites. But now, they seem to be a reality and it is very likely that they will enter the Playoffs after a long 12 year absence.