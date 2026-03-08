Mike Evans plans to enter free agency: Bucs WR depth chart for 2026 NFL season

All good things must come to an end. According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, Mike Evans will leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While heartbreaking for the team’s fans, looking at the wideouts available, they must feel comfort that the unit is still looking very good.

Evans has been the staple of this offense ever since getting into the league. He chained 11-straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Evans has quietly made a Hall-of-Fame career, and losing a name like that usually brings a downgrade to the team. The thing is, the Bucs are quite stacked in that department.

Chris Godwin is another team legend who will stay, joined by second-year sensation Emeka Egbuka, and third-year standout Jalen McMillan. Also, second-year prospect Tez Johnson had quite an impact during his rookie year, and he will be back with the red-and-silver. Kameron Johnson will play the last year of his contract and there’s also Jaden Smith, who is on the waived/injured list. If he clears waivers, he will go the Bucs’ IR list.

Tampa Bay should be a top-tier offense

Last season, the Bucs suffered were injured pretty much all year. Running back Bucky Irving missed seven games, Mike Evans missed nine, Chris Godwin eight, and Jalen McMillan 13. This, and the fact that quarterback Baker Mayfield played with an injured shoulder for much of the season. Hence, the offense never really got a chance to click. In 2026, healthy, this offense should go to a whole other level.

Also, the Bucs changed offensive coordinator. Josh Grizzard won’t be on the team, instead, Zach Robinson will call plays on offense.

This is a developing story…