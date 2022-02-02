The NFL Washington D.C. franchise had gone under the name Washington Football team since 2020 and now they will be known as the Commanders.

It’s the Washington Commanders, the two years of Washington Football team is all but over. The NFL’s team in Washington D.C. was once known as the Washington Redskins from 1937 - 2019, but the name Redskins was removed amid protest of the team’s name being offensive.

Now on Wednesday the Commanders unveiled their new logo and name and it was met with lukewarm reception on social media. "As an organization, we are excited to rally and rise together as one under our new identity while paying homage to our local roots and what it means to represent the nation's capital," co-owner and co-CEO Daniel Snyder said in a statement.

Here is what the fans said on social media here is the reaction of the new Washington Commanders name and logo, let’s just say that fans weren’t that impressed.

Reactions to Washington Commanders name and logo

The uniform will remain the same, but the team's nickname was replaced with Washington on the chest. The logo is a stylized W, and the secondary logo has the years the team won the Super Bowl and league championships.



