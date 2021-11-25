Joe Flacco had a good starter game with the Jets, but he will not be available for Week 12 as Flacco and Mike White are on the Covid list. Both players tested positive for coronavirus. The Jets lost to the Dolphins 17-24, but that game brought some rookie Jets to play with the team. Zach Wilson returns as a starter for Week 12.
Jared Goff is almost ready to play the Bears on Thanksgiving Day, according to Lions' head coach Dan Campbell. Detroit Lions lost in Week 11 against the Browns 10-13, it was a tough game for the Lions but with Tim Boyle the result was not so bad after all.
Baker Mayfield is still healthy and will be playing as a starter with the Browns this week, but it looks like Mayfield's time with the Browns is coming to an end. Skip Bayless said this week that the Browns locker room is about to turn against Mayfield.
NFL 2021: Starting quarterbacks for Week 12 with Rankings and QBR
The most important changes in the ranking is related to the backup quarterbacks since two of them will not play this week. Tim Boyle will be replaced by Lions QB1 Jared Goff, and Zach Wilson will replace veteran backup Joe Flacco.
Matt Ryan is practicing with the team in Week 12 but there are still doubts if he will be the starter this week. Ryan is recovering from an ankle injury, but the Falcons' head coach said Ryan is likely to play against the Jaguars in Week 12.
Other good news for Week 12 is related to the injury status of Lamar Jackson, this week he practiced with the team and it is likely that Jackson will play against the Browns on Sunday Night Football.
|RK
|Name
|QBR
|Team
|Backup?
|1
|Matthew Stafford
|67.9
|LA Rams
|x
|2
|Justin Herbert
|64.1
|LA Chargers
|x
|3
|Josh Allen
|58.8
|Buffalo
|x
|4
|Tom Brady
|65.8
|Tampa
|x
|5
|Aaron Rodgers
|65.3
|Green Bay
|x
|6
|Ryan Tannehill
|53.9
|Tennessee
|x
|7
|Mac Jones
|50.2
|New England
|x
|8
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|59.6
|San Francisco
|x
|9
|Patrick Mahomes
|57.2
|Kansas City
|x
|10
|Cam Newton
|69.0
|Carolina
|YES
|11
|Joe Burrow
|49.4
|Cincinnati
|x
|12
|Colt McCoy
|53.5
|Arizona
|YES
|13
|Lamar Jackson
|54.4
|Baltimore
|x
|14
|Derek Carr
|53.7
|Las Vegas
|x
|15
|Dak Prescott
|51.3
|Dallas
|x
|16
|Jalen Hurts
|56.1
|Indianapolis
|x
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|59.1
|Minnesota
|x
|18
|Trevor Siemian
|36.9
|New Orleans
|YES
|19
|Tua Tagovailoa
|58.8
|Miami
|x
|20
|Matt Ryan
|52.3
|Atlanta
|x
|21
|Teddy Bridgewater
|47.3
|Denver
|x
|22
|Ben Roethlisberger
|43.8
|Pittsburgh
|x
|23
|Daniel Jones
|40.8
|NY Giants
|x
|24
|Taylor Heinicke
|48.5
|Washington
|x
|25
|Russell Wilson
|45.6
|Seattle
|x
|26
|Jalen Hurts
|52.0
|Philadelphia
|x
|27
|Baker Mayfield
|37.2
|Cleveland
|x
|28
|Trevor Lawrence
|35.0
|Jacksonville
|x
|29
|Zach Wilson
|34.4
|NY Jets
|x
|30
|Jared Goff
|0.1
|Detroit
|x
|31
|Davis Mills
|30.5
|Houston
|x
|32
|Justin Fields
|25.8
|Chicago
|x
NFL 2021: Backup quarterbacks to start in Week 12
In Week 12 the list is shorter as this week the injured QB1s recovered and are back to play with their teams. But there are still some backups that remain at the forefront of the offense like the case of Colt McCoy who continues as a starter until Kyler Murray recovers his ankle.
|10
|Cam Newton
|69.0
|Carolina
|YES
|12
|Colt McCoy
|53.5
|Arizona
|YES
|18
|Trevor Siemian
|36.9
|New Orleans
|YES