This could be the year where Jalen shows all his talents as a mature quarterback ready to win it all. The Eagles play much better with Jalen leading the offense. Check here his new record.

The Philadelphia Eagles are, without a doubt, one of the best teams in the 2022 NFL regular season, and it is highly likely that they will make the playoffs this season. So far they are 7-0-0 overall.

The most recent win for the Eagles was during Week 8, they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 at home, that game was a display of the Eagles' offensive power and the Steelers' weak defense.

The Eagles are leading the NFC East Division, while the Giants are the second best team in that division with a record of 6-1-0 and the Cowboys are 6-2-0.

What franchise record did Jalen Hurts set with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022?

Jalen Hurts' new record in the 2022 NFL regular season playing for the Eagles is a winning streak of 10 perfect wins. He is now number one among other quarterbacks with a winning streak in the franchise, including Carson Wentz, Donovan McNabb and Norm Van Brocklin with nine wins each.

In Jalen Hurts' most recent game, he posted top stats against the Pittsburgh Steelers with 19/28 passes completed, 285 passing yards, 4 touchdowns with no interceptions for a 140.6 overall rating.

This is Jalen's third season playing for the Eagles, his first season was in 2020 and during his second season in 2021 he won 8 games and lost another 7, although last year's season was slightly short for Jalen due to injury.

Eagles stats source: Jeff Skversky