Tagovailoa is playing better than ever and the Dolphins are probably close to making the 2022 NFL playoffs. With their new head coach things are looking up. Check here his new record.

The Miami Dolphins are playing better than ever with their new head coach's new strategy, they are close to becoming a big favorite for the upcoming postseason.

But what's most remarkable about the Dolphins is that the offensive line is working hard to win games, and the defensive line is protecting scores week in and week out.

Miami's plan is quite simple, avoid the mistakes of last season and follow all the guidelines of their new head coach, Mike McDaniel, who seems to know the Dolphins' system very well.

What is Tagovailoa's new record that beats Dan Marino?

Marino is a legend and will be forever, but Tagovailoa is building his history with the franchise and now he is the only Dolphins' quarterback with consecutive games of 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Dan Marino could never set that record, although during 1986 he came close with a game of 4 touchdowns and just over 300 passing yards, but over the next week he threw for only 288 yards.

After the victory in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears 35-32 the team has three consecutive weeks winning, in Week 10 the Dolphins play against the Browns at home and Week 11 will be their Bye Week.