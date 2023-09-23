The quarterback class of the 2023 NFL Draft got off to a nice start to their careers, at least number-wise. Anthony Richardson looked impressive, Bryce Young showed some glimpses, and C.J. Stroud has posted big numbers.

Granted that their records aren’t that impressive and that they’re still far away from establishing themselves in the league, but the small sample size has been encouraging.

That’s especially true for the Houston Texans star, as Stroud has posted better numbers than the legendary Peyton Manning did during his first two starts with the Indianapolis Colts.

C.J. Stroud Has Better Numbers Than Peyton Manning

As reported by StatMuse, Stroud has completed 58 of 91 passes for 626 yards, two touchdowns, and no picks. Manning, on the other hand, completed 42 of 70 passes for 490 yards, two scores, and no interceptions.

Of course, it’s easy to overreact after just one games, and it’s not a secret that Peyton Manning didn’t have the best rookie season or the most promising start to his career.

But the numbers don’t lie, and Stroud’s numbers and play have been very impressive, especially for a young player playing behind such a questionable offensive line.