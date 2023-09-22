C.J. Stroud has recently entered the NFL and is already establishing himself as a remarkable quarterback. Unfortunately, his 2023 season could face a significant setback as one of his teammates at the Houston Texans may be sidelined for several games.

The Texans have been struggling to build a competitive team in recent seasons. Earlier this year, Houston had the opportunity to draft one of the best college prospects, and they ultimately selected C.J. Stroud with the 2nd overall pick.

After several seasons looking for a solid quarterback, it seems like C.J. Stroud is the franchise player they were waiting for. The former Ohio State member is poised to help his team find success and finally leave the bad campaigns behind.

Report: Texans could place top cornerback on injury reserve

The Houston Texans are going through several changes, trying to build a competitive roster that could find success in the near future. Of course, they need a solid defense to do so, but now they have lost an elite cornerback for several games.

According to KPRC 2 in Houston, the Texans might place Derek Stingley Jr. on injury reserve. The cornerback is dealing with a hamstring injury, which could sideline him for several weeks.

Selected with the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Derek Stingley Jr. is poised to be one of the main leaders of the Texans’ defense. Unfortunately, his injury seems to be more serious than the team initially thought, and he has become a candidate for the injured reserve list.

What is Derek Stingley Jr.’s contract with the Houston Texans?

Derek Stingley Jr. signed a 4-year, $34.6 million deal with the Houston Texans in 2022.