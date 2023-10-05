NFL 2023: Stat proves that Matthew Stafford has been the best quarterback this season

The Los Angeles Rams had knocked on the door of Super Bowl contention for quite a while. Subpar QB play doomed Sean McVay’s team more often than not, which is why they went after Matthew Stafford.

It didn’t take long until Stafford proved he was the right guy for the job. He led the team to the Super Bowl in his first season with the team, putting his postseason woes behind him.

And even though he struggled mightily with injuries last season, the former No. 1 pick has bounced back in a big way, even leading the National Football League in multiple categories.

Stats Prove Matthew Stafford Is Still Elite

According to StatMuse on Twitter, the former Detroit Lions star is currently first in passing attempts, all while being second in pass completions and passing yards through the first four weeks of the season.

Of course, that hasn’t translated into a lot of success, but that’s not on him. The Rams’ defense is no longer the elite unit it used to be, and the same can be said of his offensive line.

But Matthew Stafford still deserves plenty of recognition and respect. He’s always played through injury and has made his receivers better, even if he doesn’t get credit for that.